a year ago
S.Korea sells its first 50-year treasury bonds at 1.574 pct
October 10, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

S.Korea sells its first 50-year treasury bonds at 1.574 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday that it sold its first 50-year treasury bonds at 1.574 percent.

The finance ministry said the yield for the one-off sale of 1.1 trillion won ($986.77 million) was 4 basis points over the average yield for the benchmark 10-year notes for the preceding three business days.

Earlier in the day, Vice Finance Minister Song Eon-seog said there would be no additional issuances of the "super long" bonds this year. ($1 = 1,114.7500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
