10 months ago
REFILE-South Korea tour bus fire kills 10 - police
October 14, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-South Korea tour bus fire kills 10 - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word "traffic" in paragraph 2)

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A South Korean tour bus carrying a group of retirees crashed and caught fire on a highway near the southeastern city of Ulsan, killing 10, police said on Friday, adding that the driver survived and had been arrested.

Highway closed-circuit television footage showed the bus, which was carrying 19 passengers, swerving in seemingly normal traffic and catching fire after hitting the highway guardrail late on Thursday.

Passengers were retirees of Hanwha Chemical Corp and their spouses on their way home from a group tour to China, police said.

Choi Ik-soo, chief of police at the Ulju county in Ulsan, told reporters the driver was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and authorities were investigating. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)

