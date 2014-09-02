FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea delays smog tax; starts emission trading in 2015 - finance minister
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 2, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea delays smog tax; starts emission trading in 2015 - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Korea has delayed a proposed tax on vehicle carbon emissions by over five years to the end of 2020, but confirmed it would push ahead with plans to begin its carbon emissions trading scheme from the start of 2015, finance minister Choi Kyung-hwan said on Tuesday.

The finance ministry said in a meeting with other ministers that the so-called smog tax, which has already been postponed by more than two years, would place too much of a burden on industry if it was launched at the same time as the carbon trading scheme.

The delay in the so-called smog tax had been widely expected, with people familiar with the matter saying the levy could slash domestic sales by up to 10 percent at the country’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor Co.

Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
