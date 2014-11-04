Power producers to face shortage in S. Korea carbon market-Point Carbon

Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s emissions trading scheme, which launches on Jan. 1 next year, is likely to see power producers face a shortage of permits in the first three years even as the overall market is oversupplied, forecasting firm Point Carbon said on Tuesday.

That could mean prices rising quickly, making Korea among the most expensive carbon markets in the world.

The Korean market, coming on the heels of similar efforts in China, Kazakhstan and New Zealand, will cap CO2 emissions from hundreds of generators and manufacturers - accounting for around 60 percent of the nation’s emissions from early next year.

In the first three years, emitters will receive most of the permits they’re expected to need for free, but will have to buy more in the market if they exceed that limit.

South Korea will hand out 1,687 million permits, known as Korean Allowance Units (KAUs), for the 2015 to 2017 period, but companies are only likely to need 1,663 million, Point Carbon, owned by Thomson Reuters, said in a statement.

When around 30 million offset credits from projects are added, the market is set to face a surplus of around 53 million allowances over the period, Point Carbon said.

But while industry will get most of the surplus, the power sector will be short some 75 million KAUs, it said.

That means a carbon price of around $7.50 next year, quickly rising to $18 in 2016 and $30 in 2017.

In comparison, carbon permits trade at around $7.50 in the European Union, $12 in California and in a $3.30-$9.00 range in China.

“With the power producers’ likely shortage of allocated KAUs and the possibility for fuel switching, we expect prices will be driven by the relative cost of generating electricity from gas compared to coal,” senior analyst Anders Nordeng said.

“If power producers buy up-front to cover their future needs, we are likely to see a more flat price trajectory,” he said. (Reporting by Stian Reklev in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)