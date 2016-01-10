FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US may deploy aircraft carrier to Korean peninsula next month - Yonhap
January 10, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

US may deploy aircraft carrier to Korean peninsula next month - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United States is considering deploying an aircraft carrier to the Korean peninsula next month, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said on Sunday.

U.S. Forces Korea said it had no knowledge of the matter, when asked about the Yonhap report.

U.S. forces flew a B-52 bomber over its ally South Korea on Sunday following North Korea’s nuclear bomb test last week.

Yonhap said it was possible that a carrier would join a U.S.-South Korea joint naval exercise to send a warning message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who said his country conducted a hydrogen bomb test as a self-defence step against what it said was a U.S. threat of nuclear war. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)

