FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Mohegan signs agreement to develop casino resort in S.Korea
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
April 21, 2015 / 3:05 AM / in 2 years

U.S. Mohegan signs agreement to develop casino resort in S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp (IIAC) signed an agreement with the U.S.-based operator of the Mohegan Sun casino to develop an integrated casino resort in South Korea, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority and IIAC signed an agreement seeking to develop a casino resort in Incheon, west of Seoul, by the end of 2015, including an 18,500 square meter casino with 250 tables and 1,500 slot machines, Mohegan said in a statement.

A spokesman for IIAC declined to give an estimated price for the project.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.