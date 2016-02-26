FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea picks Mohegan Sun consortium to operate new casino resort
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea picks Mohegan Sun consortium to operate new casino resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Korea chose on Friday a consortium of U.S.-based Mohegan Sun and KCC Corp as the operator for a new casino resort with plans to open in 2020, subject to planned investments of 1.5 trillion won ($1.21 billion) being made.

The country’s tourism ministry said in a statement it was giving the green light to a consortium between Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, which owns the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut, and construction materials maker KCC for a licence to operate an integrated resort with foreigner-only gaming in Incheon, west of Seoul.

The consortium, called Inspire Integrated Resort, plans to break ground on the new resort by early 2017 and begin operations in early 2020, representative director Kang Yeon-sup told Reuters after the ministry made its selection public.

$1 = 1,235.6000 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.