FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea cbank: ready to take stabilisation steps after Fed meeting
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea cbank: ready to take stabilisation steps after Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Monday it would hold a meeting after this week’s Federal Reserve decision and stood ready to implement market stabilisation measures if necessary, as per its usual practice.

The U.S. Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Bank of Korea said it would undertake round-the-clock monitoring of global markets during and after the meeting, due to take place Dec. 15-16. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.