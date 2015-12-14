S.Korea cbank: ready to take stabilisation steps after Fed meeting

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Monday it would hold a meeting after this week’s Federal Reserve decision and stood ready to implement market stabilisation measures if necessary, as per its usual practice.

The U.S. Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Bank of Korea said it would undertake round-the-clock monitoring of global markets during and after the meeting, due to take place Dec. 15-16. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Sam Holmes)