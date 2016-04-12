FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOK selects KEB Hana Bank and Woori Bank for yuan-won mkt clearing services
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

BOK selects KEB Hana Bank and Woori Bank for yuan-won mkt clearing services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank has selected KEB Hana Bank and Woori Bank to handle clearing and settlement services for a yuan-won market that will be launched by end-June in Shanghai, it said on Tuesday.

The banks were chosen for a number of reasons, including their specialty in dealing with foreign exchange trading, stability and their business plans, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a statement.

Reuters had reported earlier that the BOK would tap two local banks for clearing purposes in early April. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.