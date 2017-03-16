FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says China lacks understanding about THAAD
March 16, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 5 months ago

South Korea says China lacks understanding about THAAD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam said on Thursday China's retaliation over South Korea's agreement to host a THAAD unit is because of a lack of understanding about the U.S. missile defense system.

South Korean firms feel they are being retaliated against in China because of China's objections to the deployment of the missile system. China sees the system's powerful radar as a threat to its security.

Lim, answering questions from members of parliament, said South Korea had explained to China the system was to defend against North Korea's missile threat but China did not fully understand that point.

South Korea's Defence Minister Han Min-koo told parliament China's concern about the THAAD system's radar was unfounded. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

