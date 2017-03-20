FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea complains to WTO over China's response to anti-missile system-minister
March 20, 2017 / 2:31 AM / 5 months ago

S.Korea complains to WTO over China's response to anti-missile system-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's trade minister said on Monday Seoul had complained to the World Trade Organization (WTO) about China's retaliation against South Korean companies over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defence system in the South.

"We have notified the WTO that China may be in violation of some trade agreements," Trade Minister Joo Hyung-hwan told parliament in response to questions about China's reaction to the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea.

Joo said the complaint was made last week after China imposed restrictions on South Korean companies in the tourism and distribution sectors. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Jane Chung; Editing by Paul Tait)

