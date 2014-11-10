FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea says "effectively" reaches free trade deal with China
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea says "effectively" reaches free trade deal with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Korea said it has “effectively” reached a free trade agreement with China that will remove or sharply reduce barriers to trade and investment between the two global trade giants.

South Korean presidential spokesman Min Kyung-wook told a media briefing that leaders of the two countries were due to sign the agreement later on Monday after a summit meeting in Beijing.

China is South Korea’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade amounting to $228.9 billion in 2013 - accounting for 21 percent of South Korea’s total trade valued at $1.08 trillion, government data shows. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.