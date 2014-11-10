South Korea says "effectively" reaches free trade deal with China

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Korea said it has “effectively” reached a free trade agreement with China that will remove or sharply reduce barriers to trade and investment between the two global trade giants.

South Korean presidential spokesman Min Kyung-wook told a media briefing that leaders of the two countries were due to sign the agreement later on Monday after a summit meeting in Beijing.

China is South Korea’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade amounting to $228.9 billion in 2013 - accounting for 21 percent of South Korea’s total trade valued at $1.08 trillion, government data shows. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)