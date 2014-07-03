FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China, South Korea agree on steps to spur broader use of yuan
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 3, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

China, South Korea agree on steps to spur broader use of yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Leaders of China and South Korea agreed on Thursday on a series of steps aimed at spurring offshore use of the yuan and investment in Chinese capital markets, Seoul’s finance ministry and central bank said.

China agreed to award an 80 billion yuan ($12.88 billion) licence for South Korea to invest in Chinese capital markets, help launch the direct trading of the yuan-won pair and establish a yuan-clearing system in South Korea.

The renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor, or RQFII, licence allows the holder to invest renminbi funds within Chinese capital markets.

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the Bank of Korea said in a joint statement these steps were agreed to at a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Park Geun-hye in Seoul.

China is the world’s largest exporter and South Korea the seventh. Their bilateral trade totalled $228.9 billion in 2013. ($1 = 6.2115 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.