S.Korea's WP buys 340,000 T coal for Jan-March
#Switzerland Market Report
November 18, 2015 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's WP buys 340,000 T coal for Jan-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 bought 340,000 tonnes of Australian sub-bituminous
coal for shipment between January and March via two tenders
closed on Nov. 16, a source from the utility said on Wednesday.
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    
    TONNES   SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SUPPLIER           PRICE(FOB/T)
    170,000  min. 5,200kcal/kg   Glencore Int'l AG  $43-$44
                                 
    170,000  min. 5,200kcal/kg   Glencore Int'l AG  $43-$44
                                 
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
