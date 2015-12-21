FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's WP buys 220,000 T coal for March-April
#Switzerland Market Report
December 21, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's WP buys 220,000 T coal for March-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 bought 220,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal
for loading in March and April via two tenders closed on Dec.
18, a source from the utility said on Monday.
    Details are as follows:
    
    TONNES   SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SUPPLIER           PRICE(FOB/T)
    110,000  min. 5,700kcal/kg   Noble Group Ltd    $45-46
                                 
    110,000  min. 4,600kcal/kg   Glencore Int'l AG  $43-44
                                 
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value, and the above
prices are reported on a 6,080 kcal/kg basis.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
