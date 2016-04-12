CORRECTED-S.Korea's WP buys 550,000 T coal for June-Nov

(Removes RIC for supplier Flame SA) SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) bought a total of 550,000 tonnes of South African and Australian steaming coal for loading between June and November via two spot tenders closed on April 7, a source from the utility said on Monday. The source declined to disclose price information, but other details are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER 330,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Flame SA 220,000 min. 5,300kcal/kg White Haven Coal Ltd * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)