FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-S.Korea's WP buys 550,000 T coal for June-Nov
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea's WP buys 550,000 T coal for June-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes RIC for supplier Flame SA)
    SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 bought a total of 550,000 tonnes of South African
and Australian steaming coal for loading between June and
November via two spot tenders closed on April 7, a source from
the utility said on Monday.
    The source declined to disclose price information, but other
details are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)  SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SUPPLIER     
    330,000      min. 5,700kcal/kg   Flame SA
    220,000      min. 5,300kcal/kg   White Haven Coal Ltd
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.