S.Korea's WP buys 220,000 T coal for June
#Switzerland Market Report
April 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's WP buys 220,000 T coal for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 has bought 220,000 tonnes of Australian steaming
coal for loading in June via a spot tender closed on April 14, a
source from the utility said on Monday.
    The utility declined to disclose price information, but
other details are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)   SPECIFICATION(NCV)   SUPPLIER
    110,000       min. 5,200kcal/kg    CMS 
    110,000       min. 5,200kcal/kg    Glencore Int'l AG
                                       
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
