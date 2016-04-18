S.Korea's WP buys 220,000 T coal for June

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 220,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal for loading in June via a spot tender closed on April 14, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility declined to disclose price information, but other details are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER 110,000 min. 5,200kcal/kg CMS 110,000 min. 5,200kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)