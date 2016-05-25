FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's WP buys 110,000 T coal for July-August
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 25, 2016 / 1:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's WP buys 110,000 T coal for July-August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd
 bought 110,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal
for loading in July and August via a tender closed on May 12,
and passed on a tender to buy 220,000 tonnes of steaming coal, a
source from the utility said on Wednesday.
    The second tender was passed as the offered bids exceeded
expected prices. The utility will not consider re-issuing the
passed tender, the source added.
    
    Details of the purchase are as follows: 
    TONNES   SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SUPPLIER           PRICE(FOB/T)
    110,000  min. 5,800kcal/kg   Glencore Int'l AG  around $50
                                 
    
    Details of the passed tender, which also closed on May 12,
are as follows:
    TONNES   SPECIFICATION(NCV)   SHIPPING SCHEDULE
    220,000  min. 5,300kcal/kg    2H July - September
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.