a year ago
S.Korea's KOSPO cancels tender to buy 160,000 T coal for Oct-Nov
August 1, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's KOSPO cancels tender to buy 160,000 T coal for Oct-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd
(KOSPO) has cancelled a tender to buy 160,000 tonnes of steaming
coal for loading between October and November, a source from the
utility said on Monday without giving details. 
    The utility has not yet decided on whether to reissue the
tender, which was set to close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Aug. 2. 
    Other details are as follows:
    TONNES (M/T)   SPECIFICATION (NCV)     LOADING SCHEDULE
    80,000 x 2     min. 4,700 kcal/kg      Oct-Nov 2016
    *Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.
    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
