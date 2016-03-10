FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 70,000 T coal for April
March 10, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 70,000 T coal for April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd
(KOMIPO) bought 70,000 tonnes of Australian
semi-anthracite coal for shipment in April, via a tender that
closed on Wednesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday.
    Initially, the utility planned to buy a total of 140,000
tonnes of semi-anthracite and anthracite coal via two tenders,
but decided to buy only one because the prices of bids were too
high.
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)   SUPPLIER            PRICE(FOB/T)   SHIPMENT
    70,000        Glencore Int'l AG   Mid- $42       April 
                  

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
