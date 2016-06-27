FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 780,000 T coal for 2016
June 27, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 780,000 T coal for 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea Midland Power
Co Ltd (KOMIPO)  bought a total of 780,000 tonnes of
bituminous coal for 2016 via term tenders that closed on June
24, a source from the utility said on Monday. 
    The utility bought four 125,000-tonne lots of Australian
coal, with the first two shipments to be made in
August-September 2016 and the remaining two in Q3-Q4 of 2016,
the source said. 
    It also purchased a combined 280,000 tonnes of coal for
Q3-Q4 of 2016. The source added it bought the first 140,000
tonnes of coal from Indonesia and the remaining from Russia. 
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER        PRICE(FOB/T) 
 
    500,000     5,700 kcal/kg      Macquarie       mid-$55   
                                         
    70,000X2    4,600 kcal/kg      STX Corp        around $44
                                    
    70,000X2    4,600 kcal/kg      Samsung C&T Corp around $44 
                                   
      
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

