S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 80,000 T coal for Sept
July 11, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 80,000 T coal for Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) has bought 80,000 tonnes of anthracite coal for September shipping via a spot tender that closed on July 8, a source from the utility said on Monday.

The utility purchased the coal product from Vitol, the source said without elaborating price details.

Other details of the purchase are as follows:

TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION (NAR) SUPPLIER

80,000 min.4,600- Vitol

max 6,000 kcal/kg

*Note: NARY stands for Net As Received. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
