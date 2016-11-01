S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 780,000 T/Y coal for 2016-2019

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought a total of 780,000 tonnes per year of coal via a three-year term tender that closed on Oct. 28, a source from the utility said on Tuesday. The utility purchased 500,000 and 280,000 tonnes per year of coal from Indonesia and Australia, respectively. Other details are as follows: TONNES/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) 125,000 x4 min. 5,700 kcal/kg Glencore $83 70,000 x4 min. 4,600 kcal/kg Mercuria $80 *Note: The contract period is from December 2016 through December 2019. (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)