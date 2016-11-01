FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 780,000 T/Y coal for 2016-2019
#Switzerland Market Report
November 1, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 780,000 T/Y coal for 2016-2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO)
 bought a total of 780,000 tonnes per year of coal
via a three-year term tender that closed on Oct. 28, a source
from the utility said on Tuesday.
    The utility purchased 500,000 and 280,000 tonnes per year of
coal from Indonesia and Australia, respectively.
    
    Other details are as follows:
    TONNES/Y     SPECIFICATION(NCV)   SUPPLIER   PRICE(FOB/T) 
    125,000 x4   min. 5,700 kcal/kg   Glencore   $83
                                           
    70,000 x4    min. 4,600 kcal/kg   Mercuria   $80           
    
    *Note: The contract period is from December 2016 through
December 2019.
     

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

