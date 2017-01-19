FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
S.Korea's KOSPO buys 145,000 T coal, seeks to buy 480,000 T for Feb-March
January 19, 2017 / 2:05 AM / 7 months ago

S.Korea's KOSPO buys 145,000 T coal, seeks to buy 480,000 T for Feb-March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Korea Southern Power Co Ltd
(KOSPO) bought 145,000 tonnes of coal and is seeking
to buy another 480,000 tonnes of coal for shipping in February
and March, a source from the utility said on Thursday. 
    The utility purchased the coal from Indonesia via a tender
closed on Wednesday, the source said. 
    The tender to buy 480,000 tonnes of coal will close at 2
p.m. (0500 GMT) on Jan. 24, and other details of the purchase
and the tender are as follows:
    
     --KOSPO's purchase details of Indonesian coal
     TONNES(M/T)  SPECIFICATION(NCV)  PRICE(FOB/T)  
     145,000      min. 4,600 kcal/kg  around $65
    
     --KOSPO's Jan. 24 tender details
    (www.kospo.co.kr/english)
     TONNES(M/T)  SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SHIPPING SCHEDULE
     80,000 x 1   min. 3,800 kcal/kg  Feb 1-10, 2017
     80,000 x 1   min. 3,800 kcal/kg  Feb 1H, 2017
     80,000 x 1   min. 3,800 kcal/kg  Feb 25-March 5, 2017
     80,000 x 3   min. 3,800 kcal/kg  March 1H, 2017
        
    *Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

