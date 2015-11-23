S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 1.42 mln T coal for 2016

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) has bought 1.42 million tonnes of bituminous coal for shipment in 2016 via tenders closed on Nov. 20, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility declined to disclose price information. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NAR) ORIGIN SUPPLIER 140,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG 125,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG 250,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG 125,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG 280,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG 500,000 min. 5,300kcal/kg Australia CMS Energy Corp * Note: Procurement is for the Boryeong Power Plant. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)