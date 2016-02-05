S.Korea buys 2,000 T copper for April

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 2,000 tonnes of Zambian and Chilean copper for April arrival via two tenders closed on Feb. 4, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). The Zambian and Chilean products will arrive by April 15, and other details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PREMIUM PORT 1,500 Glencore Int'l AG $89 Incheon 500 STX Corp $78 Busan * Note: The above premium was made over London Metal Exchange(LME) prices. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)