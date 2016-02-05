FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
February 5, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea buys 2,000 T copper for April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 2,000 tonnes of
Zambian and Chilean copper for April arrival via two tenders
closed on Feb. 4, the state-run Public Procurement Service said
on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    The Zambian and Chilean products will arrive by April 15,
and other details of the purchases are as follows:
    
    TONNES(M/T)   SUPPLIER            PREMIUM     PORT
    1,500         Glencore Int'l AG   $89         Incheon
                  
    500           STX Corp            $78         Busan 
                            
    
    * Note: The above premium was made over London Metal
Exchange(LME) prices.
    

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
