S. Korea's Coway says to spin off water business

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korean manufacturer Coway Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to spin off it water appliance operations to streamline its business in a move it said is not related to top shareholder MBK Partners’ own plan to exit Coway.

Coway, which makes and distributes water purifiers as well as other appliances, said in a regulatory filing it will initially control 100 percent of the new company, to be called Coway Entech Co Ltd, but will consider seeking new investors for the business.

It didn’t say how much it expects Coway Entech to be worth.

A Coway spokeswoman said the water spinoff was separate from the ongoing sale by MBK Partners, a South Korean private equity firm, of its stake in the appliance maker.

MBK, which owns a 30.9 percent stake in Coway worth 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion) based on Thursday’s closing stock price, declined to comment on both its own sale process and the Coway Entech spinoff.

South Korean conglomerate CJ Group said last week it decided not to submit a final offer for MBK’s Coway stake after taking part in preliminary bidding. CJ did not say why it did not submit a final bid, a decision that removed a potential major suitor from the sale process.