S.Korea says to consider issuing foreign currency debt

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday it will consider issuing foreign-currency denominated government debt as part of its efforts to minimise potential market unrest stemming from Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

South Korean ministries, in a joint statement, said South Korea will maintain stable foreign exchange reserves levels and will consider issuing foreign-currency sovereign debt depending on market conditions.

South Korea will also ease conditions under which it can use funds entrusted to sovereign wealth fund Korea Investment Corp to ensure the government can secure additional foreign currency liquidity if needed. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editint by Eric Meijer)