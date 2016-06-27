FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

S.Korea bourse says to raise margins for some derivative products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s stock exchange said on Monday it would raise margin requirements for some derivative products including U.S. dollar forwards and options starting on July 4.

The Korea Exchange, in a public notice, said the margin rate for the U.S. dollar derivatives would be raised to 3.20 percent from 2.80 percent currently. Margin rates on the KOSPI 200 volatility index futures would be increased to 32 percent from 30 percent, the bourse said.

The exchange did not elaborate on the reasons for the higher margins. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
