S.Korea to double duty-free store licence term to 10 years
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 31, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

S.Korea to double duty-free store licence term to 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - South Korea will double the duration of licences to operate duty-free stores in the country to 10 years from five years currently, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The change will take effect during the second quarter of 2016, the ministry said, without disclosing an exact date.

Existing duty-free licences may also be renewed, the ministry said in a statement, a move to reduce uncertainty for operators of stores in the world’s largest duty-free market with about $8 billion in sales last year.

The changes come ahead of a closely watched decision by the country’s customs agency, due in late April, on downtown Seoul duty-free licences.

The agency is expected to decide whether to allow Lotte Duty Free, the world’s third-largest duty-free operator, and SK Networks to continue operating two existing stores whose licences are due to expire by this summer.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
