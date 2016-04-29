FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea says to allow 4 more downtown Seoul duty-free licences
April 29, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

S.Korea says to allow 4 more downtown Seoul duty-free licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korea, the world’s largest duty-free market, will allow four more duty-free store licences in downtown Seoul and will pick operators by end of this year, the country’s customs agency said on Friday.

The decision could allow Lotte Duty Free, world’s 3rd-largest duty free operator, to resume operations of its second-largest duty free shop that made 600 billion won ($527.73 million) in 2015 sales and faces a shutdown by end-June. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

