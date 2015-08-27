FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea aims to keep govt debt within 40 pct of gdp in 2016 -Saenuri lawmaker
August 27, 2015

S.Korea aims to keep govt debt within 40 pct of gdp in 2016 -Saenuri lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - South Korea is aiming to keep government debt within 40 percent of its gross domestic product next year as it prepares to form its 2016 budget, a lawmaker from the country’s ruling Saenuri Party told a briefing on Thursday.

“The government has formed a very conservative budget for next year,” said Kim Sung-tae of the Saenuri Party after a meeting with government and party officials to discuss the budget.

“However, the party has strongly asked the government to increase next year’s spending.”

Last year, the government projected total sovereign debt to rise to 35.7 percent of GDP, or 570.1 trillion won ($481.67 billion), in 2015. ($1 = 1,183.6000 won) (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

