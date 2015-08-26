FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea fin min says will boost defense related spending
August 26, 2015 / 11:15 PM / 2 years ago

S.Korea fin min says will boost defense related spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Thursday the government is planning to boost defense related spending for next year, days after a spike in tensions between North and South Korea that sparked an exchange of artillery fire.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan also said that next year’s budget will be expansionary without harming fiscal soundness.

“We will also make conservative growth and tax revenue forecasts in a realistic manner,” said Choi, at a meeting in Seoul with the country’s ruling Saenuri Party to discuss the budget. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

