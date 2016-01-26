FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea fin min stresses frontloading budget in Q1 to keep momentum
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 26, 2016 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea fin min stresses frontloading budget in Q1 to keep momentum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister stressed on Tuesday the importance of frontloading government spending in the first quarter of the year to keep the recovery flame alive in the face of external and internal risks.

“The government is aggressively pushing early spending to respond to fears of a consumption slump in the first quarter, jitters out of China and low global oil prices,” said Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho during a cabinet meeting, urging other ministers to make sure spending takes place in a timely manner.

The government aims to frontload the annual budget every year to boost economic growth.

South Korea’s economic growth more than halved to 0.6 percent in the final quarter of 2015 as a decline in construction investment hobbled the ongoing recovery while consumption propped up activity, central bank data showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.