BOK chief-Need to scrutinise, respond more closely to China economy
January 26, 2016 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

BOK chief-Need to scrutinise, respond more closely to China economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank chief said on Wednesday more scrutiny and a closer response is needed regarding changes in China’s economy, which he said was mainly responsible for extreme volatility in stocks and foreign exchange markets at the start of the year.

“I feel we need to research and respond more closely to the Chinese economy,” said Governor Lee Ju-yeol in opening remarks at a scheduled meeting at the central bank.

“The movements of the Chinese economy have grown to a stage where they are driving the direction of the global economy,” he said. (Reporting by Taemin Chang; writing by Christine Kim, editing by G Crosse)

