FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea central bank chief: weak consumption holding back recovery
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea central bank chief: weak consumption holding back recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Weak consumption is the biggest factor holding back economic recovery in South Korea, and it prompted the Bank of Korea to cut interest rates earlier this month when it realised the pace of the recovery was much slower than expected.

“Sluggish domestic demand centred around consumption is the main factor that we see harming the pace of economic recovery,” Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters at a lunch briefing at the bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday.

“Meanwhile looking at exports, they are expanding in terms of volume but cannot be seen as a factor that can change our economic outlook greatly.”

Lee noted that Asia’s fourth-largest economy will find it difficult to escape current difficulties quickly, but will recover gradually in line with improvements in the global economy.

The news conference was held to mark his first anniversary as governor. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.