#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Korea's Lee: U.S. rate hike in Dec highly likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank is highly likely to begin raising interest rates next month, South Korea’s central bank chief said on Tuesday, indicating he sees Friday’s attacks in Paris as having little impact on the U.S. policy.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a gathering of business executives that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes would add pressure on emerging economies with weak fundamentals and companies with heavy debt.

“We have to keep bearing in mind the likelihood of some emerging economies falling into a crisis at any time after the U.S. begins raising interest rates,” Lee said, without stating which economies he believed were most likely to be badly affected.

“The high-risk countries explicitly denote their weakness in their fiscal, monetary and other such statistics,” he said.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
