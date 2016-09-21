FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea growth 'unstable', supported by construction, housing -c.bank board member
#Financials
September 21, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea growth 'unstable', supported by construction, housing -c.bank board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy continues to grow but the growth is "unstable" and propped up mainly by construction investment and activity in the real estate market, Bank of Korea board member Hahm Joon-ho said on Wednesday.

Hahm, in a speech at a media event at the central bank, also said the ratio of household debt to income is rising, spurring worries that debt could hurt the country's ability to have stable growth in the medium and long-term.

The board member added these risks to financial stability inside and outside the country pose "great difficulties" in making monetary policy.

Hahm is one of seven BOK board members. The central bank next reviews policy on Oct. 13, when it will also release revised economic forecasts. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

