6 months ago
S.Korea central bank says it plans to keep policy accommodative
February 15, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 6 months ago

S.Korea central bank says it plans to keep policy accommodative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it plans to keep its monetary policy accommodative as economic growth continues at a gradual pace and demand-side inflation is not expected to pick up aggressively.

The Bank of Korea said in a report to parliament that it plans to closely observe uncertainties inside and outside the country, the normalisation of interest rates in the United States, and the pace at which household debt in South Korea rises.

South Korea's policy rate currently stands at 1.25 percent. The Bank of Korea is scheduled to review monetary policy on Feb. 23. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

