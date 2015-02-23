FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea c.bank chief says policy currently focused on growth
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea c.bank chief says policy currently focused on growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea’s current monetary policy is focused on recovering economic growth, more so than stabilising inflation, Governor Lee Ju-yeol said to lawmakers in parliament on Monday.

South Korea’s March futures on three-year treasury bonds turned higher after the comment, which was seen as supporting another rate cut, trading up 0.06 points at 108.50 as of 0316 GMT.

Lee also said it was difficult to specify publicly which direction interest rates should take, but added the central bank would focus on policies that would stabilise markets and aid small to medium sized companies. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.