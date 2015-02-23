FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank chief says household lending growth faster than expected
February 23, 2015

S.Korea c.bank chief says household lending growth faster than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank chief said on Monday the pace of household lending growth was faster than previously expected following the lowering of interest rates last year.

“We did expect cutting interest rates would bring about more household borrowing but the lending grew faster than we thought,” said Governor Lee Ju-yeol to lawmakers in parliament.

The Bank of Korea cut interest rates twice last year in August and October by 25 basis points each. South Korea’s base rate currently stands at 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)

