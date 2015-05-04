FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank chief cautions on effects of further rate cuts - report
May 4, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea c.bank chief cautions on effects of further rate cuts - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank chief said on Monday the net effects of further interest-rate cuts on boosting consumer spending need to be reassessed partly due to heavy and rising household debt, local media reported.

“We need to think about if there would be counter-effects (from rate cuts) such as the effect on household debt,” the online edition of MoneyToday newspaper quoted Bank of Korea Lee Ju-yeol as telling reporters.

MoneyToday said Lee maintained the central bank’s latest view that economic growth would reach 1 percent in the current quarter on a sequential basis.

He was speaking to South Korean reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank meetings in Azerbaijan.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer

