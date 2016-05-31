One S.Korea c.bank board member says rates should be lowered soon -minutes

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - One member from the Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board said interest rates should be lowered soon to support economic growth, as it still has room to do so, minutes from the central bank’s May 13 rate meeting showed on Tuesday.

Of the six members whose opinions were unanimously recorded separately on the minutes, four did not appear to support future rate cuts, with one citing increasing risks from “quickly rising household debt.”

The seven-member board kept interest rates unchanged for an 11th month at 1.50 percent in May. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)