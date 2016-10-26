BOK says S.Korea faces housing oversupply risk, urges focus on quality

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea faces a growing risk of housing oversupply as its population ages, a central bank report said on Wednesday, recommending that construction investment should focus on quality issues rather than on boosting real estate volume.

"Recently construction investment has been growing rapidly but in the near term as the economy is sluggish, low birth rates and an aging economy is expected to hold construction investment back," said the Bank of Korea research report, which does not reflect the bank's official view.

From 2012, demand for housing has remained steady around 340,000 homes per year, but supply has exceeded it every year. In 2015 and this year alone, supply is expected to grow around 490,000 homes each year, the report said.

The report comes a day after the BOK released its preliminary GDP growth figures for the July-September quarter. Construction and construction investment largely helped GDP growth to 0.7 percent, ahead of forecasts.

To prevent oversupply problems from hampering growth in the future, the bank advised construction investment capital should be focused on social facilities that will impact many people. Construction firms, which are not yet in risk of default, should pre-emptively carry out structural improvements to effectively manage their businesses, it said.

Investment should also focus on quality, not quantity. Efforts should be made to maintain and repair existing structures, rather than investing in new projects, the report added. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)