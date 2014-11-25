FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Q3 household credit grows at fastest pace in 2-1/2 years
November 25, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea Q3 household credit grows at fastest pace in 2-1/2 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s household credit growth in July-September expanded by the fastest rate in 10 quarters compared with the same period a year ago, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Household credit during the third quarter, including loans and other credit owed by South Korean households, was up 6.7 percent on-year, the Bank of Korea’s preliminary data showed.

This was up from a revised 6.0 percent growth registered in the previous quarter and the quickest increase since a 7.1 percent rise in the first quarter of 2012.

Loans owed to financial institutions climbed 6.8 percent to 1,002.9 trillion won (901.16 billion US dollar) as of end-September on a year-on-year basis while credit purchases, including credit-card transactions, gained 4.9 percent.

The central bank data attributed the rise in borrowing to a sharp increase in mortgage loans.

In August, South Korea’s central bank cut its policy interest rate for the first time in more than a year, following government plans to introduce more stimulus including a boost in public spending.

The government’s $40 billion stimulus package unveiled in July included measures to support real estate transactions by easing rules on mortgage loans.

Recent data has indicated that these measures have succeeded in lifting consumer sentiment as South Korea’s bank lending to households in October posted its biggest monthly gain in 7 years.

Household credit growth estimates are subject to revision, and revised figures are released by the Bank of Korea in the following quarter. (1 US dollar = 1,112.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

