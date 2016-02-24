UPDATE 1-S.Korea Q4 household credit growth near 9-yr high; govt says will help economy

* Q4 household credit +11.2 pct y/y, fastest since Q1 2007

* Borrowing surges amid record-low interest rates

* Finance ministry says recent credit growth helpful to recovery (Adds finance ministry statement)

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s household credit grew at its fastest pace in nearly nine years in the the fourth quarter, central bank data showed on Wednesday, accelerating for the sixth straight quarter thanks to record-low interest rates.

To address concerns over burgeoning household debt, the country’s finance ministry issued a statement shortly after the data release saying the surge had helped the ongoing economic recovery at home.

“Recent household borrowing contributed to the real economy as loans were taken out by households with actual demand for housing, boosting real estate transactions in addition to consumer spending,” the statement said.

“When considering its overall soundness or growth, household debt is stable in terms of financial systemic risk.”

The statement was issued shortly after the Bank of Korea’s preliminary data showed household credit during the fourth quarter of last year, including loans and other credit owed by South Korean households, was up 11.2 percent on-year to a total of 1.207 quadrillion won.

The growth in credit quickened from an increase of 10.4 percent in the previous quarter and was the swiftest since an 11.3 percent jump in the first quarter of 2007.

“This year, debt volume growth is expected to slow while improvement in debt quality will likely speed up,” the ministry added.

The market’s consensus view is for another rate cut as soon as March, although fast growth in household debt has been cited as one reason why the Bank of Korea has refrained from cutting interest rates from the current record-low of 1.50 percent.

Policymakers have said they do not see household debt developing into a financial risk anytime soon. Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in a press conference on Monday the government is focused on improving the structure of debt and has no plans to rein in volume.

Household borrowing has been steadily rising in recent years as the BOK lowered its policy rate four times between August 2014 and June last year.

Wednesday’s data showed household loans in the December quarter rose 11.4 percent from a year ago to 1.142 quadrillion won, compared with the third quarter’s 10.4 percent gain.

Growth in household loans in the December quarter was the fastest since an 11.8 percent rise in the fourth quarter of 2006.

The outstanding amount of purchases on credit, also part of the household credit balance, rose 8.1 percent in the December quarter in annual terms, slowing from a 10.5 percent rise in the third quarter. ($1 = 1,230.9500 won) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)