FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
S.Korea Q3 household debt rises, mortgage demand rises
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 3:00 AM / in 9 months

S.Korea Q3 household debt rises, mortgage demand rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's household debt grew at a faster pace in the third quarter than it did in the preceding three months, central bank data showed on Thursday, as easy monetary policy continued to boost mortgage demand.

Household debt, including loans and other debt owed by South Korean households, jumped 11.2 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier to 1,295.8 trillion won, accelerating from 11.1 percent expansion in the June-quarter, preliminary data from the Bank of Korea showed.

The sharp growth in household debt comes despite years of government efforts to curb the amount of private sector debt, which threatens to destabilize household finances when and if interest rate rises.

The current base rate is at a record low of 1.25 percent.

Mortgages at depository institutions jumped 13.4 trillion won to 433.6 trillion won in the third quarter from three months earlier, accelerating from a 13 trillion won expansion in the June-quarter.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.