UPDATE 1-S.Korea eyes measures to offset impact of weak yen, boost stock market

(Updates throughout)

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Korea pledged on Thursday to help exporters handle fallout from the falling yen and to boost the local stock market as the country struggles to jumpstart depressed domestic demand.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan told local journalists the accelerating depreciation of the yen had raised concerns about the potential impact on export industries.

“Many people say that (the authorities) must have countermeasures ready in preparation for the yen staying weak for a long period, and the government also thinks so,” Choi said in response to a question.

But he said the government had no intention of intervening in the currency market to directly move foreign exchange rates. The government’s role would continue to be one of smoothing operations in times of heightened volatility.

“If the currency exchange rate falls or rises too much to one side, the government could manage the speed (of change) through smoothing operations but rates should be left to the market,” he said.

South Korean exporters compete with Japanese fims in major markets for products ranging from cars to electronics, and authorities come under political pressure to act when the yen falls sharply against the won.

The yen has fallen 3 percent against the dollar so far this year whereas the won has been almost flat. That slippage makes for a 33 percent fall in the yen versus the won over the past two years, giving the yen a strong competitive edge.

Choi emphasised the need for measures aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of local firms, and helping them benefit from the cheap yen with measures such as increasing imports of machinery from Japan.

Separately, the head of the country’s top financial market regulatory agency told senior lawmakers from the ruling party that the government was looking at ways to boost stock markets and would announce them this month.

“We need to develop capital markets further and it’s important to reactivate the stock markets in that regard,” a statement from the Saenuri Party quoted Shin Je-yoon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, as saying.

The statement did not say if the measures would be aimed at lifting the markets over the short term or were more intended to strengthen the stock markets structurally, but Shin’s remarks helped lift brokerage houses‘share prices.

The stock price index on brokerages jumped 2.1 percent to 651.12 points by 0406 GMT, far outperforming the broader market’s 0.8 percent decline. The main index is down 1.9 percent for the year.

Domestic consumption has only recently started to pick from a multi-month period of depressed demand following a ferry sinking disaster in April. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)