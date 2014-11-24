FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea to start yuan/won trading on Dec 1 - sources
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea to start yuan/won trading on Dec 1 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to start direct yuan/won trading on Dec. 1, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Dec. 1 will be slightly ahead of an earlier plan, as South Korea strives to emerge as an international hub for growing yuan business.

“The direct trading is scheduled to begin on Dec. 1 after successful preparation work including mock trading,” the person knowledgeable about the plans said. Another source confirmed it.

Finance ministry officials declined to confirm the schedule.

The ministry said at the end of October it would aim for the trading to start around the middle of December. (Reporting by Yena Park; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.