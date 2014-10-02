FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea fin min says exchange rates should be left to markets
October 2, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea fin min says exchange rates should be left to markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Thursday exchange rates should be left to the market, although the government could intervene to smooth out trading when it gets overly one-sided.

“If the currency exchange rate falls or rises too much to one side the government could manage the speed through smoothing operations but rates should be left to the market,” said Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan during an event in Seoul.

When asked about the weakening yen and possible government measures to lessen financial damage to local exporters, Choi urged companies to take advantage of the situation by purchasing Japanese equipment for lower costs.

The minister, however, said the government was planning to announce measures to cope with the weakening yen soon, although he did not specify the timing or elaborate on the proposed steps. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

